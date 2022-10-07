Wilderness Walk: Rossi’s line experiment

That’s Wild
- Marco Rossi is projected to be on the fourth line when the season gets going for the Minnesota Wild, but due to Ryan Hartman getting a deserving break last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, he was thrust on the top line and fit right in. He earned a goal and an assist in the 4-1 win, which begs the question: Can he just stay there? We know he absolutely will not, but at least now there’s a glimmer of hope and the coaches has seen first-hand what he can do with that opportunity.
Marco Rossi makes it 1-0 and it looks so good. pic.twitter.com/AJPQlbHj6R— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) October 7, 2022
- Speaking of the future, Matt Boldy earned the very top spot in our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 ranking. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild might have built an offense that can survive the loss of Kevin Fiala. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau slams Hockey Canada. [Yahoo Sports]
- Tim Stutzle is looking pretty damn nice for the Ottawa Senators. He earned three points in their latest preseason game. [Sportsnet]
- The Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010’s were a team that found glory in the Stanley Cup Final once, had a suburb core, and is now lost to time. [Broad Street Hockey]
