Wilderness Walk: Rossi’s line experiment

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v Minnesota Wild Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Marco Rossi is projected to be on the fourth line when the season gets going for the Minnesota Wild, but due to Ryan Hartman getting a deserving break last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, he was thrust on the top line and fit right in. He earned a goal and an assist in the 4-1 win, which begs the question: Can he just stay there? We know he absolutely will not, but at least now there’s a glimmer of hope and the coaches has seen first-hand what he can do with that opportunity.
  • Speaking of the future, Matt Boldy earned the very top spot in our 2022 Top 25 Under 25 ranking. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild might have built an offense that can survive the loss of Kevin Fiala. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

