Gamethread: Wild vs. Stars (5:00 p.m.)

It’s the Minnesota Wild’s final preseason game and they’re facing the Dallas Stars. A momentous occasion for us that just want to see some hockey that matters, and no more exhibition games played between half-full rosters and trying to get excited about seeing some future AHL guys play wearing NHL sweaters.
At least Wild head coach Dean Evason is going into tonight with the season-opening lineup and is playing the big guns in St. Paul.
Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello
Tyson Jost — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Matt Boldy — Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Brandon Duhaime
Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jake Middleton — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
We’re going to see a full hour of the regular starter, the star forwards, and the clinical defensemen. It should at least be fun and gets us a little glimpse of the regular season.
Join us in the comments below!
Loading comments...