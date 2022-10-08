Gamethread: Wild vs. Stars (5:00 p.m.)

It’s the Minnesota Wild’s final preseason game and they’re facing the Dallas Stars. A momentous occasion for us that just want to see some hockey that matters, and no more exhibition games played between half-full rosters and trying to get excited about seeing some future AHL guys play wearing NHL sweaters.

Wild vs. Stars When: 5:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North, BSSW, NHL Network Radio: KFAN 100.3

At least Wild head coach Dean Evason is going into tonight with the season-opening lineup and is playing the big guns in St. Paul.

Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Ryan Hartman — Mats Zuccarello

Tyson Jost — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Matt Boldy — Sam Steel — Frederick Gaudreau

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Brandon Duhaime

Alex Goligoski — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jake Middleton — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

We’re going to see a full hour of the regular starter, the star forwards, and the clinical defensemen. It should at least be fun and gets us a little glimpse of the regular season.

