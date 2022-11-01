Wilderness Walk: Wild recall Steven Fogarty with others injured

While it’s not the most exciting news you want to hear, the Minnesota Wild surely needed to do it. With Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno recently injured, the team needed to recall someone quickly and turns out it is Edina, Minn. native and center Steven Fogarty that got the call on emergency basis.

The #mnwild has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the @IAWild under emergency conditions. Fogarty has recorded three points (1-2=3), four PIM and a plus-4 rating in six games with Iowa this season. He will wear sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.https://t.co/tBWuMYSGRN — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) October 31, 2022

By doing it on an emergency basis, Fogarty does not need to pass through waivers when he goes back to Iowa and will only be up here until the Wild have 12 healthy forwards.

Why didn’t they do this for other, younger players like Adam Beckman or Nick Swaney? Well I’m sure Wild management didn’t want to play around with their development and keep them in a more stable situation. Fogarty is a 28-year-old veteran forward and can be used in instances like this.

The Wild host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday and Seattle Kraken on Thursday — we’ll have to see how the injuries shape up this week.

In better news, Marc-Andre Fleury was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week. [Hockey Wilderness]

Mason Shaw is doing wonders with this opportunity that he has, and he certainly deserves it more than anyone. [Hockey Wilderness]

