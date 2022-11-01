Hockey Hot-Dish: Dining with the enemy

Matt sits down to chat with Scott Matla of Locked On Canadiens and Eyes on the Prize, one week after the game against the Montreal Canadiens that seemingly righted the ship for Marc-André Fleury.

Returning home for the first time in five games, the Minnesota Wild will prep for a rematch against the Canadiens back at the Xcel Center.

They chat about the similarities between Marcus Foligno and Brendan Gallagher, Montréal’s exciting young players and rookies, the goalie situations and Josh Anderson’s inability to stop.

The Canadiens are an exciting young team, and despite their shortcomings on paper, do provide a level of excitement and entertainment that can only be found by inexperienced, bad teams looking to rebuild. It was a fun 3-1 win over the Canadiens in their last match, and we expect nothing less in the rematch tonight. Maybe it will even propel Fleury to another level.