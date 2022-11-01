Ryan Hartman reportedly out ‘long term’

Well, this isn’t so good.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Smith, the injury that Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman is not a simple fix and he will be out “long term” with his issue.

The Ryan Hartman injury is considered more long term but the team isn’t sure yet on Foligno, per source. @mnwild — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 1, 2022

While the injury has only been described as “upper-body” by Wild personnel, it appears to be something to do with his shoulder or hand, since he initially injured it during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

He picked a fight against towering defenseman Jarred Tinordi and in the process of getting thrown down to the ice, messed something up and had to leave the game.

Ryan Hartman down the tunnel after dropping the gloves with Jarred Tinordi. Not good pic.twitter.com/Wpbxg8q2Sp — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 31, 2022

It didn’t look too good on Sunday but now we know that Hartman will most likely be out for a while.

In response, the Wild recalled forward Steven Fogarty from AHL Iowa on an emergency basis for Tuesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. That emergency status lets the player pass through waivers when sent back down, but it is only temporary until the Wild make an official roster move to either make Fogarty part of the roster officially, or bring up a different player to have 12 non-emergency forwards.

With both Marcus Foligno and Jordan Greenway still out — the former’s status is still unknown — Fogarty most likely is only here until one of the gets healthy enough to return to the lineup. If either have a setback, we will probably see a transaction that reflects that.

Unfortunately, Hartman was just getting his season going at the time of injury. After a few disappointing performances as the first-line center, like he was last season, he went down to be a middle-six winger and with that decreased responsibility, he was able to score three points in his last three games, including his first goal of the season. Just overall poor timing on this one.

On the season, Hartman is holding still at five points in nine games.