Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Canadiens (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens are clashing once again and for the final time this season at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. A battle between a team that has finally gotten itself back on track and another that is overperforming compared to expectations at the beginning of the season. An interesting mix for sure.

Wild vs. Canadiens

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN2, RDS

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mason Shaw

Brandon Duhaime — Marco Rossi — Tyson Jost

Sam Steel — Connor Dewar — Steven Fogarty

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba

Marc Andre Fleury will start against his hometown team.

Projected Canadiens lineup:

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia — Sean Monahan — Mike Hoffman

Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky

Kaiden Guhle — David Savard

Jordan Harris — Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj — Chris Wideman

Jake Allen is your starter for the Habs.

Join us down in the comments!