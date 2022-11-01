Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Canadiens (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens are clashing once again and for the final time this season at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. A battle between a team that has finally gotten itself back on track and another that is overperforming compared to expectations at the beginning of the season. An interesting mix for sure.
Wild vs. Canadiens
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN2, RDS
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mason Shaw
Brandon Duhaime — Marco Rossi — Tyson Jost
Sam Steel — Connor Dewar — Steven Fogarty
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison
Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba
Marc Andre Fleury will start against his hometown team.
Projected Canadiens lineup:
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Kirby Dach
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Sean Monahan — Mike Hoffman
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Juraj Slafkovsky
Kaiden Guhle — David Savard
Jordan Harris — Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj — Chris Wideman
Jake Allen is your starter for the Habs.
