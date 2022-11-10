Wilderness Walk: A sigh of relief

Thank goodness for last night. Desperate for any sense of domination and security, the Minnesota Wild went on to stave off a losing streak and managed to finally score a goal after being shutout in their previous two games, winning 4-1 over the Anaheim Ducks.

It’s not so much as the Wild earning two points in the standings that we’re happy about — although, of course that’s nice — but there was a returning rhythm to the game that felt familiar in all of last year’s success in the regular season. Maybe it’s beating up on a bad team, but they can do that more often.

That’s Wild

