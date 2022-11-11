Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Kraken (9:00 p.m.)

After getting some good offense going for the first time in a very long time, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Seattle Kraken, who just happened to kick their ass by a score of 4-0 the last time they played each other, earlier this season.
Maybe we’ll get some revenge, or maybe we’ll see another dismal display that contains zero goals.
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw
Adam Beckman — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury will be starting in Seattle tonight.
Jordan Greenway has had a little bit of a setback, according to head coach Dean Evason, so he will be out of the lineup once again. But fear not, Marcus Foligno is drawing back in after an absence.
Projected Kraken lineup
Oliver Bjorkstrand — Alexander Wennberg — Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz — Matthew Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryan Donato — Morgan Geekie — Daniel Sprong
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Justin Schultz — Jamie Oleksiak
Carson Soucy — William Borgen
Martin Jones is unconfirmed but thought to be the goalie in net for the Kraken tonight.
