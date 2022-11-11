Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Kraken (9:00 p.m.)

After getting some good offense going for the first time in a very long time, the Minnesota Wild are visiting the Seattle Kraken, who just happened to kick their ass by a score of 4-0 the last time they played each other, earlier this season.

Maybe we’ll get some revenge, or maybe we’ll see another dismal display that contains zero goals.

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw

Adam Beckman — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury will be starting in Seattle tonight.

Jordan Greenway has had a little bit of a setback, according to head coach Dean Evason, so he will be out of the lineup once again. But fear not, Marcus Foligno is drawing back in after an absence.

Projected Kraken lineup

Oliver Bjorkstrand — Alexander Wennberg — Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz — Matthew Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryan Donato — Morgan Geekie — Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Justin Schultz — Jamie Oleksiak

Carson Soucy — William Borgen

Martin Jones is unconfirmed but thought to be the goalie in net for the Kraken tonight.

Join us in the comments down below!