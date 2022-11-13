Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Sharks (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the San Jose Sharks for a little late Sunday afternoon action to cooldown your weekend and prepare for the week. By the end of this game, you’ll still have some time to have dinner, chill out, and relax. Thank you, NHL scheduling team.
Wild vs. Sharks
When: 5:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCA
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw
Adam Beckman — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson gets the start tonight with the Wild taking advantage of a poor offensive team to get the youngster some minutes.
Projected Sharks lineup
Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc
Matthew Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov
Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Evgeny Svechnikov — Nick Bonino — Steven Lorentz
Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson
Matt Benning — Mario Ferraro
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek
James Reimer is going to be starting for the visitors, with the familiar Kaapo Kahkonen on the bench.
Join us in the comments down below!
Loading comments...