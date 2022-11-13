Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Sharks (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the San Jose Sharks for a little late Sunday afternoon action to cooldown your weekend and prepare for the week. By the end of this game, you’ll still have some time to have dinner, chill out, and relax. Thank you, NHL scheduling team.

Wild vs. Sharks

When: 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, NBCSCA

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw

Adam Beckman — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson gets the start tonight with the Wild taking advantage of a poor offensive team to get the youngster some minutes.

Projected Sharks lineup

Timo Meier — Tomas Hertl — Kevin Labanc

Matthew Nieto — Logan Couture — Alexander Barabanov

Oskar Lindblom — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Evgeny Svechnikov — Nick Bonino — Steven Lorentz

Jaycob Megna — Erik Karlsson

Matt Benning — Mario Ferraro

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Radim Simek

James Reimer is going to be starting for the visitors, with the familiar Kaapo Kahkonen on the bench.

