Wilderness Walk: Shaw sticking out, Duhaime returning

Due to a slew of injuries, the Minnesota Wild had to recall Mason Shaw up from the AHL, and thank goodness they did. The young Canadian winger has been a sparkplug of a player for virtually every shift he has played in the NHL and because of that, he’s impressed the team enough to stick around and has been told to find a place to live in St. Paul.

Mason Shaw is going nowhere. Has been given the news to find a place. #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 14, 2022

The little-but-not-so-little and gutsy forward can be one of those character players and reliable two-way forces for at least the foreseeable future. Shaw is winning over a lot of folks, and fast.

In addition to Shaw staying, Brandon Duhaime is reportedly returning to action on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. And with that news, Joseph Cramarossa was sent back to Des Moines on Monday.

