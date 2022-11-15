Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Predators (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are going country tonight and facing the Nashville Predators down south,
Wild at Predators
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Bridgestone Arena
TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSO
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mason Shaw
Adam Beckman — Sam Steel — Brandon Duhaime
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury will start with Filip Gustavsson as the backup.
Oh boy, oh boy. We expected the Dewar-Rossi-Shaw connection to continue but head coach Dean Evason has decided to rattle it up a bit and knock Joel Eriksson Ek down to make that the Ultimate Checking Line, and Rossi with more talented offensive players like Matt Boldy and someone to clean everything else up in Marcus Foligno. Everything else stays the same.
Projected Predators lineup:
Filip Forsberg — Juuso Parssinen — Mikael Granlund
Nino Niederreiter — Ryan Johansen — Matt Duchene
Cole Smith — Mark Jankowski — Tanner Jeannot
Eeli Tolvanen — Colton Sissons — Michael McCarron
Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Mattias Ekholm — Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh — Jeremy Lauzon
Juuse Saros is probably starting.
Join us in the comments down below.
Loading comments...