Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Predators (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are going country tonight and facing the Nashville Predators down south,

Wild at Predators

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bridgestone Arena

TV: BSN, BSWI, BSSO

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno — Marco Rossi — Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mason Shaw

Adam Beckman — Sam Steel — Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury will start with Filip Gustavsson as the backup.

Oh boy, oh boy. We expected the Dewar-Rossi-Shaw connection to continue but head coach Dean Evason has decided to rattle it up a bit and knock Joel Eriksson Ek down to make that the Ultimate Checking Line, and Rossi with more talented offensive players like Matt Boldy and someone to clean everything else up in Marcus Foligno. Everything else stays the same.

Projected Predators lineup:

Filip Forsberg — Juuso Parssinen — Mikael Granlund

Nino Niederreiter — Ryan Johansen — Matt Duchene

Cole Smith — Mark Jankowski — Tanner Jeannot

Eeli Tolvanen — Colton Sissons — Michael McCarron

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro

Mattias Ekholm — Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh — Jeremy Lauzon

Juuse Saros is probably starting.

