Wilderness Walk: Failure to execute

Sometimes what separates the great teams from the mediocre teams is basic shooting talent and being able to get your shot off in key areas of the ice. It feels simple, but it ends up being what every single team wants more of and needs more of.

For the Minnesota Wild, that was evident against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, as they lost 2-1 despite handedly winning the battle in most of the other metrics like shots, shot attempts, and scoring chances. Mats Zuccarello knows that this team performed well but just didn’t have the end result.

Mats Zuccarello said he felt they played a great game, just couldn’t score. “I think we were the better team today.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 16, 2022

We can certainly blame some of that lack of execution on the team’s current absentees. Ryan Hartman and Jordan Greenway remain out of the lineup and the former was one of the most clinical finishers in the league last year; getting to the front of the net almost automatically and being able to complete his scoring opportunities. It isn’t just on one player though, even if that would certainly help.

That’s Wild

In case you missed last night’s game, we have the recap here for you. [Hockey Wilderness]

Tyson Jost hasn’t played in a while, so it feels like the try-out of him rejuvenating his career in Minnesota is coming to an end. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...