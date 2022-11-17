Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Penguins (7:00 p.m.)

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason decided to change the lineup again as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are technically lower in the standings than our favorite hockey team, but possess the talent to win a whole lot more hockey games.
Wild vs. Penguins
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, ATTSN-PT, TVAS
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Tyson Jost — Marco Rossi — Sam Steel
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson (obviously) will be the Wild’s starting goaltender and Zane McIntyre will make his bench debut.
Projected Penguins lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Danton Heinen
Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Brian Dumoulin — Jeff Petry
Chad Ruhwedel — Jan Rutta
Tristan Jarry is the projected starter for the Penguins, but we’ll know closer to puck drop if it is him or Casey DeSmith.
