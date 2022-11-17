Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Penguins (7:00 p.m.)

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason decided to change the lineup again as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are technically lower in the standings than our favorite hockey team, but possess the talent to win a whole lot more hockey games.

Wild vs. Penguins

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, ATTSN-PT, TVAS

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Tyson Jost — Marco Rossi — Sam Steel

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson (obviously) will be the Wild’s starting goaltender and Zane McIntyre will make his bench debut.

Projected Penguins lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Danton Heinen

Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Brian Dumoulin — Jeff Petry

Chad Ruhwedel — Jan Rutta

Tristan Jarry is the projected starter for the Penguins, but we’ll know closer to puck drop if it is him or Casey DeSmith.

