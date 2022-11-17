 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Penguins (7:00 p.m.)

Some birds are coming to town.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Pittsburgh Penguins

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason decided to change the lineup again as they face the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are technically lower in the standings than our favorite hockey team, but possess the talent to win a whole lot more hockey games.

Wild vs. Penguins

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, ATTSN-PT, TVAS
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Tyson Jost — Marco Rossi — Sam Steel

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson (obviously) will be the Wild’s starting goaltender and Zane McIntyre will make his bench debut.

Projected Penguins lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Danton Heinen
Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Brian Dumoulin — Jeff Petry
Chad Ruhwedel — Jan Rutta

Tristan Jarry is the projected starter for the Penguins, but we’ll know closer to puck drop if it is him or Casey DeSmith.

Join us in the comments down below!

