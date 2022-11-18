Wilderness Walk: Wild held players-only meeting

The Minnesota Wild lost again. Whomp, whomp.

In response to the 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, the Wild held a quick players-only meeting immediately after the game and while they won’t say specifically what was mentioned, you can kind of assume what was said by a bunch of players that suffered their third consecutive loss.

#mnwild held a short players only meeting: "We're tired of losing," said Jon Merrill



Wild need to find identity of winning tight games: "We don't have the firepower that we thought we did," said Marcus Foligno — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 18, 2022

Yeah, I mean, there are certainly ways to not lose last night’s game, such as: Not taking five penalties, not being easy in the neutral zone, actually scoring on the power play, not relying on Joel Eriksson Ek to score half your goals. Just stuff like that.

That’s Wild

Anyways, in case you missed the game against the Penguins, we have you sorted with the full game recap. [Hockey Wilderness]

Marco Rossi is not being what he was projected to be, but in case you missed it, we ran down some reasons why we shouldn’t be overly concerned this early in the season. [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...