Wild place Tyson Jost on waivers

It felt like it was coming, and with a few key forwards returning to the lineup, Tyson Jost has found himself on the outside looking in as the Minnesota Wild have placed the 24-year-old forward on waivers.

The #mnwild has placed forward Tyson Jost on waivers. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) November 18, 2022

Originally acquired last year for forward Nico Sturm from the Colorado Avalanche, Jost was an intriguing player coming into this season. The 10th-overall pick in the 2016 draft, ahead of players like Charlie McAvoy and Jakob Chychrun, Jost has stumbled out of the gate, tallying only three points in 12 games this season for the Wild.

With some surprising showings from AHL call-ups Mason Shaw, Brandon Duhaime and even Connor Dewar, Jost has been slowly squeezed out of the lineup, with his ice time diminishing to a season-low 7:54 in Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Multiple times Jost has been a healthy scratch this season, and it’s hard to say it’s been anything but deserved. His poor offensive production and even worse defensive play have landed him in the doghouse for both head coach Dean Evason and the Wild’s management team.

It’s extra frustrating when he’s shown this sort of talent.

Down the coast goes Tyson Jost. pic.twitter.com/sGNB2edE8w — NHL (@NHL) April 3, 2022

We aren’t sure if this indicates that the Wild are planning to move on from Jost, but it’s hard to believe they don’t see a better option in the lineup with Jordan Greenway ready to return to the lineup.