Sabres claim Tyson Jost off waivers from Wild

Tyson Jost is no longer a member of the Minnesota Wild. I know, you’re so concerned about it.

Announced on Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Sabres have claimed Jost off of waivers from the Wild, after the team put him on the wire 24 hours prior.

In one of the honestly most shocking moves of the NHL season so far, the Sabres decided to take on the full $2-million cap hit of Jost after the forward has rarely been good enough to play in Minnesota’s lineup.

The 24-year-old that was acquired in exchange for Nico Sturm last season from the Colorado Avalanche, has had a rough season in St. Paul so far. After a decent preseason where he scored a bunch of goals against AHL skaters, Jost was handed the opportunity to play in the Wild’s top-six due to Jordan Greenway’s season-starting injury and he failed at that. Then, when he was kicked further down the lineup, Jost was simply invisible as a bottom-six winger and just does not possess enough grit, sandpaper, and physicality that Dean Evason craves for from his depth forwards, to stick it there either. Before he managed to sneak his way into the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Jost did not play a game since Nov. 9.

Now, with him off to Buffalo, the Wild get rid of his full contract and cap hit and do not have to worry about him suffering in their lineup ever again.

To take it away from the on-ice player, Jost has been reportedly struggling with some mental health issues lately and has not been able to find the confidence that led him to being a former 10th overall pick. Honestly, we hope he scores a hell of a lot of goals for the Sabres and finds himself again. He just wasn’t a player for the Minnesota Wild.