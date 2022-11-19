Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Hurricanes (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes. Another Stanley Cup contender that is visiting St. Paul as our favorite hockey team isn’t doing too hot.
Wild vs. Hurricanes
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Mason Shaw — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Nic Petan — Connor Dewar
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Alex Goligoski — Calen Addison
Jon Merrill
Filip Gustavsson will be getting the start against the Hurricanes as Zane McIntyre is serving his role as the team’s backup.
The Wild will be going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight, as Jost got claimed on waivers and Jordan Greenway isn’t recovered enough to return.
Projected Hurricanes lineup
Stefan Noesen — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesper Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov is going to be starting tonight with Antti Raanta as the backup.
