Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Hurricanes (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Carolina Hurricanes. Another Stanley Cup contender that is visiting St. Paul as our favorite hockey team isn’t doing too hot.

Wild vs. Hurricanes

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Mason Shaw — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Nic Petan — Connor Dewar

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill

Filip Gustavsson will be getting the start against the Hurricanes as Zane McIntyre is serving his role as the team’s backup.

The Wild will be going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight, as Jost got claimed on waivers and Jordan Greenway isn’t recovered enough to return.

Projected Hurricanes lineup

Stefan Noesen — Sebastian Aho — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesper Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jack Drury — Paul Stastny — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov is going to be starting tonight with Antti Raanta as the backup.

