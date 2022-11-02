Wilderness Walk: Brandon Duhaime, another injured forward

This is just getting silly. It seems now that with every game the Minnesota Wild play, they lose another forward to injury.

On Tuesday night, against the Montreal Canadiens, Brandon Duhaime played just two shifts in the second period and had to leave the game early after suffering an injury. Head coach Dean Evason didn’t want to speculate on the severity of the gritty winger’s injury but only said that it “wasn’t positive.”

That now leaves the Wild without Duhaime, Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno, and Jordan Greenway for the foreseeable future. Greenway should return some time next week or soon after that, but who knows for the rest. Hartman is out for a while, Duhaime and Foligno are mysteries; so the Wild just suddenly have lost three good forwards for who knows how long and one is just returning and going to attempt his second return from injury this season already. At least it isn’t the stars of the Wild suffering from this.

