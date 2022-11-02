Wild made Brendan Gallagher look like a dumb baby

Sometimes, some hockey players just need to be humbled. And there is nothing more humbling than getting your ass kicked by 5-foot-9 Jared Spurgeon.

On Tuesday night, as the Montreal Canadiens visited the Minnesota Wild — and suffered a 4-1 defeat because of Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy having a great time — they got all heated and bothered as just minutes remained. They tried to start something, just any amount of offense with Marc-Andre Fleury turning back the clock and every Wild skater committed to punishing any opposing player on the forecheck.

Up comes little pesky winger Brendan Gallagher, trying to create some space in front of the net with Spurgeon near by, and he gets taken care of quite easily by the short-statured defender.

To make matters even hilariously worse for the rat-like forward, he was trying to skate out of the zone, goes full-forced for a bodycheck into a Wild skater. They dodge it easily, and the momentum Gallagher carries, forces him to collide with Tyson Jost, who simply stands his ground and the Montreal forward gets thrown to the ice like the dust you wipe off your shoulder.

He even tries to question any official’s call on the play, while it was him starting all the contact and he just straight up skated into Jost — who isn’t even the biggest player on his line.

This is not a new thing between the Wild and Gallagher trying to rile up any player he comes into contact with. Earlier this season, with Minnesota visiting Montreal, Gallagher skated head-first into Fleury after getting the puck stripped and the Wild netminder just flipped his helmet off.

hahahaha fleury ripped gallagher's bucket off pic.twitter.com/Ek8knYP84S — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) October 26, 2022

I think pleading to the referee is half of what Gallagher does on the ice every game.

The Canadiens winger finished Tuesday’s game with zero points and a minus-2 rating. Not the best performance from someone trying to act like all the calls should be going his way and he deserves some protection.

Gallagher is just like a little fly, dancing around your face, but the moment you try to swat it away, it yells about it and complains. Being that sort of infestation in a game is what has prolonged his career, but maybe he should shift his focus into scoring and making his team win games.

It is a nice feeling to see a player whine because your favorite hockey team is beating them so badly.