 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Hero Goligoski

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: NOV 19 Hurricanes at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild live for the dramatics. We haven’t had it much this season — especially compared to last season’s obsession with late-game comebacks and overtime winners — but on Saturday night, local lad Alex Goligoski managed to score the game-winning overtime goal in a game that the Wild shouldn’t have won.

To add the movie-like context that the 37-year-old defenseman had not played since Nov. 3 and earlier in the game, the team celebrated him playing his 1,000th NHL game; it just feels even too cheesy for Disney. But it is so good to see him back and contributing, because even if the logical thing is for him to not particularly be in the lineup, it’s still a nice story.

That’s Wild

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...