Wilderness Walk: Hero Goligoski

The Minnesota Wild live for the dramatics. We haven’t had it much this season — especially compared to last season’s obsession with late-game comebacks and overtime winners — but on Saturday night, local lad Alex Goligoski managed to score the game-winning overtime goal in a game that the Wild shouldn’t have won.

To add the movie-like context that the 37-year-old defenseman had not played since Nov. 3 and earlier in the game, the team celebrated him playing his 1,000th NHL game; it just feels even too cheesy for Disney. But it is so good to see him back and contributing, because even if the logical thing is for him to not particularly be in the lineup, it’s still a nice story.

That’s Wild

The Wild actually had a transaction over the weekend, losing forward Tyson Jost and his $2-million cap hit to the Buffalo Sabres as they claimed him off the waiver wire. [Hockey Wilderness]

