Wilderness Walk: Rossi frustrated, but staying put

Marco Rossi is just like us. We’re certainly not an elite Austrian athlete in their early-20’s that got selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft and has had so much pressure on him for the last few months. If you are exactly that, well, then good for you. But Rossi and us Minnesota Wild fans are the same in the fact that we’re both a little frustrated that the young rookie center isn’t scoring and has struggled at the beginning of his big-league career.

Marco Rossi talked for a while today. Said it’s frustrating not to produce but he’s staying patient. Believes remaining in #NHL is better for his development than going back to Iowa. Feels he can learn more here. #mnwild — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 22, 2022

We can be frustrated but also sympathetic to not being able to come out of the gate roaring with points and already crowned the Wild’s top center. For a player that literally led the league in scoring during the preseason, this drought is mindblowing.

Because of this, some are thinking that a trip back down to the AHL — to actually score some goals and get some confidence back — is a potential option. Rossi doesn’t really want to hear it and believes that just participating in NHL practices is enough of a reason to want to stay. We’ll see what GM Bill Guerin decides.

It’s not all on Rossi, but the Wild are not scoring at all. With that, and some higher expectations after a franchise year last season, Guerin is out there looking for some top-six forwards to acquire via trade. So, what are some names that we should look out for and can be actually realistic gets? [Hockey Wilderness]

It’s not all doom and gloom! The Wild have actually improved their penalty kill. [10K Rinks]

