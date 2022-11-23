Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Jets (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are colliding for the first time this season and both rosters have a lot of injuries but some skill remaining in the lineup. Will be interesting.

Wild vs. Jets

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, SNW

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Nic Petan

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski/Calen Addison???

Filip Gustavsson should be getting the start against Winnipeg as we await good news about Marc-Andre Fleury’s injury and don’t have to use Zane McIntyre to actually be on the ice.

Addison is set to get back in the lineup after originally being projected to be in the press box for tonight’s game, due to a different illness on the blue line. We have no idea who is coming out.

Projected Jets lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Sam Gagner

Cole Perfetti — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Blake Wheeler

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby — Adam Lowry — Saku Maenalanen

Jansen Harkins — David Gustafsson — Michael Eyssimont

Josh Morrisey — Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon — Nate Schmidt

Dylan Samberg — Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck gets the start in St. Paul.

