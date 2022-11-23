Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Jets (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are colliding for the first time this season and both rosters have a lot of injuries but some skill remaining in the lineup. Will be interesting.
Wild vs. Jets
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, SNW
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Brandon Duhaime — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Nic Petan
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski/Calen Addison???
Filip Gustavsson should be getting the start against Winnipeg as we await good news about Marc-Andre Fleury’s injury and don’t have to use Zane McIntyre to actually be on the ice.
Addison is set to get back in the lineup after originally being projected to be in the press box for tonight’s game, due to a different illness on the blue line. We have no idea who is coming out.
Projected Jets lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Sam Gagner
Cole Perfetti — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Blake Wheeler
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby — Adam Lowry — Saku Maenalanen
Jansen Harkins — David Gustafsson — Michael Eyssimont
Josh Morrisey — Neal Pionk
Brenden Dillon — Nate Schmidt
Dylan Samberg — Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck gets the start in St. Paul.
