Wilderness Walk: Foligno appreciates trade for Reaves

Having the general manager of the team you’re on acquire the one fighting opponent that you have consistently battled with, is certainly one way to breathe a little bit easier and sleep a little bit better at night.

After the Minnesota Wild traded for Ryan Reaves on Wednesday afternoon from the New York Rangers, our very own Marcus Foligno knows what the newcomer can bring to the table. Especially given the fact that they constantly drop the gloves against each other.

Foligno on @reavo7five: "Obviously a competitor and very tough. Also has been on a lot of experienced playoff teams. He knows the grind and can bring that energy." https://t.co/46rujEFop5 — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 23, 2022

Reaves has certainly be a part of a whole lot of successful teams. The Rangers have done well, and he was featured on the fourth line of a Vegas Golden Knights team that found success early on in their existence. Might be a much more traditional way of building a hockey team, but Reaves certainly brings a unique energy to the lineup.

