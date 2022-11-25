 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Maple Leafs (1:00 p.m.)

1967.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on a very long weekend and it better be relaxing, or else. All we want is a cruising Wild victory over an opponent that if they lose, will go into an existential crisis.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN4
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Ryan Reaves — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Nic Petan

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Leafs lineup

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — William Nylander
Calle Jarnkrok — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Pierre Engvall
Alex Kerfoot — Pontus Holmberg — Wayne Simmonds

Mark Giordano — Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren
Victor Mete — Mac Hollowell

Matt Murray
Erik Kallgren

Join us in the comments down below!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...