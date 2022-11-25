Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Maple Leafs (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on a very long weekend and it better be relaxing, or else. All we want is a cruising Wild victory over an opponent that if they lose, will go into an existential crisis.

Wild vs. Maple Leafs

When: 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN4

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Ryan Reaves — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Nic Petan

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Leafs lineup

Michael Bunting — Auston Matthews — William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Zach Aston-Reese — David Kampf — Pierre Engvall

Alex Kerfoot — Pontus Holmberg — Wayne Simmonds

Mark Giordano — Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin — Timothy Liljegren

Victor Mete — Mac Hollowell

Matt Murray

Erik Kallgren

Join us in the comments down below!