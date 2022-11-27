 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Coyotes (1:00 p.m.)

Arizona is in St. Paul.

By Thomas P. Williams
Phoenix Coyotes v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Arizona Coyotes for a little Sunday afternoon delight — well, we hope it will be a delight.

Wild vs. Leafs

When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, NHLN
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Nic Petan — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson left practice early on Saturday, but it has not been confirmed if he is the goaltender that is facing some injury trouble. In addition to the goaltending mystery, we have no idea what the lineup is going to look like due to no morning skate.

Projected Coyotes lineup

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther
Liam O’Brien — Jack McBain — Christian Fischer
Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Zack Kassian

Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere
J.J. Moser — Dysin Mayo
Patrik Nemeth — Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka — the young netminder that has been pretty damn good for the Coyotes this season, earning a .916 save percentage and a 2.97 goals against average — is the projected starter for this afternoon’s matchup.

Join us in the comments down below!

