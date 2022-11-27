Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Coyotes (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Arizona Coyotes for a little Sunday afternoon delight — well, we hope it will be a delight.
When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, NHLN
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Nic Petan — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski
Filip Gustavsson left practice early on Saturday, but it has not been confirmed if he is the goaltender that is facing some injury trouble. In addition to the goaltending mystery, we have no idea what the lineup is going to look like due to no morning skate.
Projected Coyotes lineup
Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther
Liam O’Brien — Jack McBain — Christian Fischer
Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Zack Kassian
Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere
J.J. Moser — Dysin Mayo
Patrik Nemeth — Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka — the young netminder that has been pretty damn good for the Coyotes this season, earning a .916 save percentage and a 2.97 goals against average — is the projected starter for this afternoon’s matchup.
