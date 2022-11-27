Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Coyotes (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Arizona Coyotes for a little Sunday afternoon delight — well, we hope it will be a delight.

Wild vs. Leafs

When: 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, NHLN

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Nic Petan — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Alex Goligoski

Filip Gustavsson left practice early on Saturday, but it has not been confirmed if he is the goaltender that is facing some injury trouble. In addition to the goaltending mystery, we have no idea what the lineup is going to look like due to no morning skate.

Projected Coyotes lineup

Clayton Keller — Travis Boyd — Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse — Nick Bjugstad — Dylan Guenther

Liam O’Brien — Jack McBain — Christian Fischer

Nick Ritchie — Barrett Hayton — Zack Kassian

Jakob Chychrun — Shayne Gostisbehere

J.J. Moser — Dysin Mayo

Patrik Nemeth — Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka — the young netminder that has been pretty damn good for the Coyotes this season, earning a .916 save percentage and a 2.97 goals against average — is the projected starter for this afternoon’s matchup.

