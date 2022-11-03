Wilderness Walk: Liam Öhgren scores insane overtime winner

While the Minnesota Wild’s regular season is going on and there is enough to talk about when they keep on winning hockey games in clean fashion, the team’s prospects are doing their own stuff overseas.
Yesterday, 2022 first-rounder Liam Öhgren got to score an overtime game-winning goal that caused the entire arena to explode in fanfare.
Liam Öhgren. OT winner. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/wo2Tw3UNHZ— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) November 2, 2022
What a scene. While we get our stuffy suits in most North American arenas occupying the lower bowl, over there, in the Swedish Allsvenskan, things appear to be crazy and wild.
