Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are playing their final game of the week and are getting a long weekend after hosting the Seattle Kraken.
Wild vs. Kraken
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, ROOT-NW
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mason Shaw
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Tyson Jost
Sam Steel — Steven Fogarty
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison
Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba
Alex Goligoski
Marc-Andre Fleury is getting his third consecutive start with Filip Gustavsson in the backup role. It won’t be long without a Gustavsson start though, as next week the Wild are heading to California and have a back-to-back immediately.
Projected Kraken lineup:
Andre Burakovsky — Alexander Wennberg — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev
Ryan Donato — Shane Wright — Daniel Sprong
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Justin Schultz
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Martin Jones is going to be in between the pipes for the Kraken.
