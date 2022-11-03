Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Kraken (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are playing their final game of the week and are getting a long weekend after hosting the Seattle Kraken.

Wild vs. Kraken

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, ROOT-NW

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy — Joel Eriksson Ek — Mason Shaw

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Tyson Jost

Sam Steel — Steven Fogarty

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Calen Addison

Jon Merrill — Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury is getting his third consecutive start with Filip Gustavsson in the backup role. It won’t be long without a Gustavsson start though, as next week the Wild are heading to California and have a back-to-back immediately.

Projected Kraken lineup:

Andre Burakovsky — Alexander Wennberg — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Ryan Donato — Shane Wright — Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Justin Schultz

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Martin Jones is going to be in between the pipes for the Kraken.

