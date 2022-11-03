Recap: Banged up Wild stumble at home, lose to Kraken

We'll make this as quick and painless as possible, seeing as the game was anything but.

In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken, one where opposing netminder Martin Jones looked his Martin Jonesiest, there weren't many positives. While the Minnesota Wild is an organization that can boast almost unmatched depth, that depth may be best suited to replace peripheral roles at the moment, not called upon to replace key contributors. Missing Jordan Greenway, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman —likely long-term— and Brandon Duhaime, expecting one of the league's better offenses to keep clicking is a tall order.

Tonight, it didn't.

In the first period, there were only ten shots on goal. Only 26 were even attempted. As impotent as the Wild offense looked tonight, it matched Seattle's. After 20 minutes of play, we don't have a single highlight or clip to show you because nothing happened.

0-0 after 20 minutes of low event hockey.#SeaKraken defense has been stout, and helping tilt the ice their way. In 5v5 play, Kraken with:



63.64% of all shot attempts

61.57% of all shot quality



Shot Map: pic.twitter.com/mT3yxPzV2o — Alison (@AlisonL) November 4, 2022

The good news is that things started going in the second period. The bad news is that it was a series of weird bounces and all in the Kraken's favor, beginning with this bouncing puck that found its way past Marc-André Fleury.

on a goofiness scale of one 1-10, this was a gorsh pic.twitter.com/dZWClTUOvl — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 4, 2022

If that wasn't weird enough for you, how about this goal that —originally called off for a headbutt— rolls off Alex Wennberg's back and into the net?

another goofy one, as they call the goal off for a head butt, but toronto is now reviewing and it will probably be a good goal for seattle pic.twitter.com/Zdcc0qV1l1 — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 4, 2022

With so many critical forwards out of the lineup, lots of line juggling was on display from head coach Dean Evason. We got Kirill Kaprizov, Tyson Jost and Marco Rossi together, Frederick Gaudreau, Joel Eriksson Ek and Mason Shaw, but most exciting was a short stint with Matt Boldy as the first-line center between Mats Zuccarello and Kaprizov. They only had about seven and a half minutes together but looked good in the short time. They out-shot-attempted the Kraken 5-3 and held the edge in expected goals at 55.39 percent. Boldy even went 4/5 in the faceoff dot. Is there anything he can't do?

The entire game was a snooze, and we would do well to move on.

The Wild have the next five days off and hopefully will return healthier.