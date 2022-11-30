Wilderness Walk: Gustavsson’s back

After Marc-Andre Fleury went down with an injury earlier this month, we were all extremely concerned for how an already-struggling Minnesota Wild team would cope without arguably their most important player. Well, thank goodness for Filip Gustavsson, who stepped up in Fleury’s three-game absence and delivered some sensational performances.

Unfortunately, the injury bug caught Gustavsson as well just before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes and the team had to recall veteran depth netminder Zane McIntyre on an emergency basis because of it.

Zane McIntyre has been reassigned to Iowa, so Filip Gustavsson is healthy enough to return this week for #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 29, 2022

And suddenly, just before the Wild’s upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, he’s healthy again! Gustavsson is back and we’re seeing some stability in between the pipes for hopefully a very long time.

That’s Wild

In case you live under a rock, the Wild sent top prospect Marco Rossi down to the AHL Iowa Wild after not starting out his season well and being a healthy scratch for four consecutive games. [Hockey Wilderness]

In response to the demotion, Marco Rossi was apparently pretty upset but had a conversation with head coach Dean Evason and general manager Bill Guerin about the process and his development plan. [Hockey Wilderness]

