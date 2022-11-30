 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilderness Walk: Gustavsson’s back

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Carolina Hurricanes v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

After Marc-Andre Fleury went down with an injury earlier this month, we were all extremely concerned for how an already-struggling Minnesota Wild team would cope without arguably their most important player. Well, thank goodness for Filip Gustavsson, who stepped up in Fleury’s three-game absence and delivered some sensational performances.

Unfortunately, the injury bug caught Gustavsson as well just before Sunday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes and the team had to recall veteran depth netminder Zane McIntyre on an emergency basis because of it.

And suddenly, just before the Wild’s upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, he’s healthy again! Gustavsson is back and we’re seeing some stability in between the pipes for hopefully a very long time.

  • In case you live under a rock, the Wild sent top prospect Marco Rossi down to the AHL Iowa Wild after not starting out his season well and being a healthy scratch for four consecutive games. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • In response to the demotion, Marco Rossi was apparently pretty upset but had a conversation with head coach Dean Evason and general manager Bill Guerin about the process and his development plan. [Hockey Wilderness]

  • Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella compared player Morgan Frost to a toilet lid yesterday. [Broad Street Hockey]
  • There are certain trends around the league going on right now with certain teams; but since we’re only a quarter into the season, will they continue? [ESPN]

