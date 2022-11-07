Wilderness Walk: Beckman, Cramarossa called up

The Minnesota Wild are just getting back into the whole rhythm of things after an extended break over the weekend. They are back in action on Tuesday, as they start a three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings. Unfortunately, Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime are still out for a length period of time and Marcus Foligno is slowly making his return, so that means some reinforcements from the AHL.

On Sunday, the team announced that they have recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa. Giving some extra security on the road.

️ ROSTER NEWS!



We've recalled forwards Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa!#mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 6, 2022

In addition to these two dudes, Jordan Greenway is expected to make his return on Tuesday. Thank goodness.

Beckman is certainly the more exciting out of the two, since at the age of just 21, he might be getting an extended look after starting his sophomore AHL season with three goals and six points in eight games. The Wild could use someone that likes to shoot the puck, that’s for sure.

That’s Wild

Mason Shaw has been one of the primary stories of the Wild’s season so far, and luckily his father was able to watch him play recently. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...