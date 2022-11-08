Wilderness Walk: On the road again

Oh brother, the Minnesota Wild are back at it again with their first game in five nights after a lengthy break and have a pretty important-but-short road trip ahead of them. It is just three games — a back-to-back with the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks, and then scooting up to face the Seattle Kraken on Friday — but this should feature two revenge games.

We’ll touch on it more in the game previews (please read the game previews) but already this season, the Wild have lost dramatically to the Kings and Kraken, so this is a perfect opportunity to get back at them. Hopefully.

That’s Wild

On Monday, head coach Dean Evason unveiled some new lines with Jordan Greenway returning, and some call-ups getting their spot and replacing the other injured forwards. Plus, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba are back together. [Hockey Wilderness]

And speaking of Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa, the team certainly hopes that they provide enough energy and grit and all the other attributes you want a hockey player to have; to overcome the current injury troubles up front. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

The Vancouver Canucks stink! It’s no secret that they have started out this season terribly and just continue to push and pull games whichever way is the worse way — especially after losing yet another one after a three-goal lead, on Saturday. But president (no one even knows his role really, he is more like the GM) Jim Rutherford spoke about how it is going to be a long turnaround.

