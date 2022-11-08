Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Kings (9:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are visiting the Los Angeles Kings in an attempt to get some revenge for the latter kickstarting several days of disappointment and underperforming earlier this season.

Well, there are still some players missing but overall this is a somewhat positive roster tonight.

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw

Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury most likely gets the start tonight, with Filip Gustavsson getting the slightly easier matchup against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.

Projected Kings lineup

Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Gabe Vilardi

Trevor Moore — Philipp Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Rasmus Kupari — Carl Grundstrom

Brendan Lemieux — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi — Matt Roy

Alex Edler — Sean Walker

Jonathan Quick most likely gets the start tonight.

