Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Kings (9:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are visiting the Los Angeles Kings in an attempt to get some revenge for the latter kickstarting several days of disappointment and underperforming earlier this season.
Well, there are still some players missing but overall this is a somewhat positive roster tonight.
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw
Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury most likely gets the start tonight, with Filip Gustavsson getting the slightly easier matchup against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.
Projected Kings lineup
Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Gabe Vilardi
Trevor Moore — Philipp Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Rasmus Kupari — Carl Grundstrom
Brendan Lemieux — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alex Edler — Sean Walker
Jonathan Quick most likely gets the start tonight.
