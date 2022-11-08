 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Kings (9:30 p.m.)

We’re tired already.

By Thomas P. Williams
Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild Photo by Andy King/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are visiting the Los Angeles Kings in an attempt to get some revenge for the latter kickstarting several days of disappointment and underperforming earlier this season.

Well, there are still some players missing but overall this is a somewhat positive roster tonight.

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw
Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury most likely gets the start tonight, with Filip Gustavsson getting the slightly easier matchup against the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow.

Projected Kings lineup

Adrian Kempe — Anze Kopitar — Gabe Vilardi
Trevor Moore — Philipp Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Rasmus Kupari — Carl Grundstrom
Brendan Lemieux — Blake Lizotte — Arthur Kaliyev

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi — Matt Roy
Alex Edler — Sean Walker

Jonathan Quick most likely gets the start tonight.

