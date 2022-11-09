Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov innocent!

Kirill Kaprizov is innocent!

Last night, against the Los Angeles Kings, the Minnesota Wild star was kicked out of the game for high-sticking Drew Doughty in the face and it being deemed to have “intent to injure” by the officials.

Unfortunately, this means that he will have a conversation with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety automatically, even if it seemed like a normal minor penalty that we have seen countless times already this season.

And given the context of the whole play, it just seems like some normal back-and-forth between two heated players.

Here's the full play for those asking: pic.twitter.com/7GrBhP0vLa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2022

That’s Wild

In case you missed the entire game, well, the Wild ended up losing 1-0 to the Kings in some boring fashion and the only reason why it wasn’t dreadful was Marc-Andre Fleury. [Hockey Wilderness]

Head coach Dean Evason was no doubt frustrated by the team’s performance, but he decided to also blame some of the officiating, as well.

Dean Evason frustrated with the officiating tonight, the fact they had just one power play. “That’s a joke,” he said. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 9, 2022

Off the trail...