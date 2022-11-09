 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov innocent!

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

Kirill Kaprizov is innocent!

Last night, against the Los Angeles Kings, the Minnesota Wild star was kicked out of the game for high-sticking Drew Doughty in the face and it being deemed to have “intent to injure” by the officials.

Unfortunately, this means that he will have a conversation with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety automatically, even if it seemed like a normal minor penalty that we have seen countless times already this season.

And given the context of the whole play, it just seems like some normal back-and-forth between two heated players.

That’s Wild

  • In case you missed the entire game, well, the Wild ended up losing 1-0 to the Kings in some boring fashion and the only reason why it wasn’t dreadful was Marc-Andre Fleury. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Head coach Dean Evason was no doubt frustrated by the team’s performance, but he decided to also blame some of the officiating, as well.

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...