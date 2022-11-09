Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Ducks (9:00 p.m.)

Oh brother, the Minnesota Wild have one chance to figure it out and not make us panic about this team. They’re facing the Anaheim Ducks (a bad team) and should be able to get back on track tonight.

Wild at Kings

When: 9:00 p.m. CT

Where: Honda Center

TV: SN360, TNT, BSW

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello

Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw

Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Jordan Greenway is getting the rest tonight, to ease him back from injury and not have him play two games within 24 hours of each other. Therefore, Beckman gets to make his season debut in his spot on what should be a fun line to watch.

Projected Ducks lineup

Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Frank Vatrano

Maxime Comtois — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Mason McTavish — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg

Max Jones — Glenn Gawdin — Brett Leason

Dmitry Kulikov — John Klingberg

Simon Benoit — Cam Fowler

Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk

John Gibson is your projected starter for the Ducks.

Join us in the comments below!