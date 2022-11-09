Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Ducks (9:00 p.m.)

Oh brother, the Minnesota Wild have one chance to figure it out and not make us panic about this team. They’re facing the Anaheim Ducks (a bad team) and should be able to get back on track tonight.
Wild at Kings
When: 9:00 p.m. CT
Where: Honda Center
TV: SN360, TNT, BSW
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Frederick Gaudreau — Mats Zuccarello
Adam Beckman — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy
Connor Dewar — Marco Rossi — Mason Shaw
Tyson Jost — Sam Steel — Joseph Cramarossa
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Jordan Greenway is getting the rest tonight, to ease him back from injury and not have him play two games within 24 hours of each other. Therefore, Beckman gets to make his season debut in his spot on what should be a fun line to watch.
Projected Ducks lineup
Adam Henrique — Trevor Zegras — Frank Vatrano
Maxime Comtois — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Mason McTavish — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones — Glenn Gawdin — Brett Leason
Dmitry Kulikov — John Klingberg
Simon Benoit — Cam Fowler
Nathan Beaulieu — Kevin Shattenkirk
John Gibson is your projected starter for the Ducks.
