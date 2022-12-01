Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov praised by other NHL stars

We all know that Kirill Kaprizov is very good and has been a revelation for the Minnesota Wild since crossing the Atlantic. But it is always nice to hear how damn good he is from the mouths of some other elite NHL players and we recently got to read some juicy quotes.
“I like him,” Kucherov said. “He’s a nice kid, funny. A hell of a player. He’s got some loose hips, that’s for sure. Good hips, fresh probably.
“He’s skilled, but he’s dirty — in a good way. He’s gritty. He’s going to bite you. He’s going to get there. ‘It’s my puck.’ He’s got that mentality. And he hates to lose. That’s good for (the Wild). They’ve got a good one there.” — The Athletic
“A lot of the Russian players are very fluid — Kucherov, (Artemi) Panarin,” MacKinnon said. “It looks like they’ve got no tension in their body. That’s what it looks like for (Kaprizov). The way he opens up his hips. His shot. He’s amazing. I really like watching him play.”
“Definitely one of my favorite players to watch in the league.” — The Athletic
Hell yes. That’s the stuff. Kaprizov is so cool.
That’s Wild
- As mentioned above, some stars around the league cannot help themselves and have said such nice things about our beloved Kirill in this story. [The Athletic]
- In other news, in his first AHL game this season — the first since being sent down by the Wild — Marco Rossi shone and showed that he is a hell of a player. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
- How some lessons from their successful 2019, has impacted the St. Louis Blues this season. [ESPN]
- The Arizona Coyotes are going to look for a hell of a haul in exchange for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. [Sportsnet]
