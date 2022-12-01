Wilderness Walk: Kaprizov praised by other NHL stars

We all know that Kirill Kaprizov is very good and has been a revelation for the Minnesota Wild since crossing the Atlantic. But it is always nice to hear how damn good he is from the mouths of some other elite NHL players and we recently got to read some juicy quotes.

“I like him,” Kucherov said. “He’s a nice kid, funny. A hell of a player. He’s got some loose hips, that’s for sure. Good hips, fresh probably.

“He’s skilled, but he’s dirty — in a good way. He’s gritty. He’s going to bite you. He’s going to get there. ‘It’s my puck.’ He’s got that mentality. And he hates to lose. That’s good for (the Wild). They’ve got a good one there.” — The Athletic

“A lot of the Russian players are very fluid — Kucherov, (Artemi) Panarin,” MacKinnon said. “It looks like they’ve got no tension in their body. That’s what it looks like for (Kaprizov). The way he opens up his hips. His shot. He’s amazing. I really like watching him play.”

“Definitely one of my favorite players to watch in the league.” — The Athletic