Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Oilers (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are back in action after taking a few days off and having some transactions. Marco Rossi is down in the AHL, Andrej Sustr is back to hang out whenever the team needs a blueliner, and the GREEF line is reunited. Now, they’re facing the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

Wild vs. Oilers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno

Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba

Calen Addison — Jon Merrill

Marc-Andre Fleury will start.

Projected Oilers lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jesse Puljujarvi

Dylan Holloway — Brad Malone — James Hamblin

Tyler Benson — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard

Jack Campbell is probably starting for Edmonton.

