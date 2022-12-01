Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Oilers (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are back in action after taking a few days off and having some transactions. Marco Rossi is down in the AHL, Andrej Sustr is back to hang out whenever the team needs a blueliner, and the GREEF line is reunited. Now, they’re facing the Edmonton Oilers tonight.
Wild vs. Oilers
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson-Ek — Marcus Foligno
Nic Petan — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski — Matt Dumba
Calen Addison — Jon Merrill
Marc-Andre Fleury will start.
Projected Oilers lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Jesse Puljujarvi
Dylan Holloway — Brad Malone — James Hamblin
Tyler Benson — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie
Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard
Jack Campbell is probably starting for Edmonton.
