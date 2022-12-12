Wilderness Walk: Sammy Walker praised in debut

Sammy Walker had a big Minnesota Wild and NHL debut over the weekend and during Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, did mostly all right considering he just signed his first pro contract this calendar year. His teammates especially were full of praises for the 23-year-old.

The same held true on the ice, where Walker came through with an impressive debut in the Wild’s 3-0 victory. He showed off his speed, his poise, his tenacity. He drew a penalty, which led to the game-winning goal, and even got a breakaway. There was a spin-o-rama turnover in the first period he’d like to have back, but Walker made enough of an impression that there’s no doubt the Edina native will make his Wild home debut Monday at the Xcel Energy Center.

“He did awesome,” Matt Boldy said. “Definitely didn’t look out of place there. He looked comfortable, he was making plays, skating.”

“You didn’t notice that he was new to the game,” goalie Filip Gustavsson said. “He was like anyone else out there.” — The Athletic