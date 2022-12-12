Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are making their second trip to St. Paul this month as they face our beloved Minnesota Wild. The teams are about to play their third game against each other within two weeks, so now it’s a trilogy.

Wild vs. Oilers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: SN1, BSNX, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Oilers lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto

Dylan Holloway — James Hamblin — Jesse Puljujarvi

Klim Kostin — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

