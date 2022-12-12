 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Oilers

Edmonton, again?

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
NHL: DEC 04 Wild at Oilers Photo by Steven Alkok/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers are making their second trip to St. Paul this month as they face our beloved Minnesota Wild. The teams are about to play their third game against each other within two weeks, so now it’s a trilogy.

Wild vs. Oilers

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: SN1, BSNX, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

AD

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Oilers lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto
Dylan Holloway — James Hamblin — Jesse Puljujarvi
Klim Kostin — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie
Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard

Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell

Join us in the comments down below!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...