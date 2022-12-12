Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are making their second trip to St. Paul this month as they face our beloved Minnesota Wild. The teams are about to play their third game against each other within two weeks, so now it’s a trilogy.
Wild vs. Oilers
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: SN1, BSNX, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Oilers lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Kailer Yamamoto
Dylan Holloway — James Hamblin — Jesse Puljujarvi
Klim Kostin — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie
Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell
