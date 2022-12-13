Wilderness Walk: Bankier makes Team Canada

It’s already World Juniors time (it’s crazy, I know) so that means getting to learn what Minnesota Wild prospects have made their respective country’s rosters. It started yesterday with forward Caedan Bankier making Team Canada and surviving every round of cuts.

The 19-year-old center has never before represented Canada or played any international hockey at all, so this is massive for him. You can clearly see how much it means to him.

“I think my mom was crying on the other line. I told her to keep it cool but I don’t think she did.” — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 12, 2022

These kind of stories rock even if you’re a neutral fan, so to cheer him on as a Wild prospect that is blossoming into a very good junior hockey player, is so good. Bankier has scored 20 goals and 33 points in 24 games in the WHL this season — only superstar prospect Connor Bedard has scored more goals per game than him.

That's Wild

