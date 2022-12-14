 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Red Wings (6:30 p.m.)

Motown might not handle the Twin Cities.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Wild v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild have a little bit of an easy schedule before the holidays and it starts tonight against a not-so-great Detroit Red Wings team that has lost six of their last eight games.

Wild vs. Red Wings

When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, TNT, Watch it on Sling TV!|
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Red Wings lineup

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Pius Suter — Michael Rasmussen — Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne — Andrew Copp — Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Austin Czarnik

AD

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Jake Walman — Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle — Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic
Ville Husso

Join us in the comments down below!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...