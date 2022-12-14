Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Red Wings (6:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild have a little bit of an easy schedule before the holidays and it starts tonight against a not-so-great Detroit Red Wings team that has lost six of their last eight games.

Wild vs. Red Wings

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI, TNT, Watch it on Sling TV!|

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Red Wings lineup

David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Pius Suter — Michael Rasmussen — Dominik Kubalik

Adam Erne — Andrew Copp — Oskar Sundqvist

Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Austin Czarnik

AD

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Jake Walman — Filip Hronek

Jordan Oesterle — Gustav Lindstrom

Alex Nedeljkovic

Ville Husso

Join us in the comments down below!