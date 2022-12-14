Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Red Wings (6:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild have a little bit of an easy schedule before the holidays and it starts tonight against a not-so-great Detroit Red Wings team that has lost six of their last eight games.
Wild vs. Red Wings
When: 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI, TNT
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Red Wings lineup
David Perron — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Pius Suter — Michael Rasmussen — Dominik Kubalik
Adam Erne — Andrew Copp — Oskar Sundqvist
Jonatan Berggren — Joe Veleno — Austin Czarnik
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Jake Walman — Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle — Gustav Lindstrom
Alex Nedeljkovic
Ville Husso
