Wilderness Walk: Hartman might return Friday

The Minnesota Wild have missed Ryan Hartman. Not that they have lost many games because he’s not in the lineup, but just having some stable sense of offensive depth and the flexibility and options that head coach Dean Evason has at his disposal with the forward healthy, is just always nice.

According to Evason, who spoke with the media after the Wild’s 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night, Hartman wants to come back for Friday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

#mnwild just met with Ryan Hartman, who is going to skate with the assistants tomorrow. He wants to return Friday vs. Chicago. If he feels good tomorrow and is medically cleared by the doctors, sounds like he will return Friday even without a full practice under belt. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 15, 2022

Hartman has not played since Oct. 30, so is it advisable for a player to return from a six-week absence without even a full practice? Probably not, but I guess you can’t fault him for wanting to get back as soon as he possibly can.

With his return, we’ll most likely see Sammy Walker head back to the AHL. It’s been a fun three games with the speedy winger, but he will enjoy scoring many more goals in the minors.

That’s Wild

In case you missed Wednesday night’s physical battle with the Red Wings, we have you covered. [Hockey Wilderness]

In that game, Ryan Reaves laid a punishing hit on defenseman Filip Hronek. And it frankly looked cool as hell. [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...