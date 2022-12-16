Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game of a stretch against teams not currently in a playoff spot. Is it an “easy” run of games? Sure, but we know to never just underestimate anyone.

Wild vs. Blackhawks

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: TVAS, Hulu

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Blackhawks lineup

Sam Lafferty — Max Domi — Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh

Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Tyler Johnson

Colin Blackwell — Jujhar Khaira — MacKenzie Entwistle

Jake McCabe — Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy

Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

