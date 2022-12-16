Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game of a stretch against teams not currently in a playoff spot. Is it an “easy” run of games? Sure, but we know to never just underestimate anyone.
Wild vs. Blackhawks
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: TVAS, Hulu
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Blackhawks lineup
Sam Lafferty — Max Domi — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Tyler Johnson
Colin Blackwell — Jujhar Khaira — MacKenzie Entwistle
Jake McCabe — Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy
Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
