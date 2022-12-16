 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

Little divisional matchup.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Chicago Blackhawks in the first game of a stretch against teams not currently in a playoff spot. Is it an “easy” run of games? Sure, but we know to never just underestimate anyone.

Wild vs. Blackhawks

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: TVAS, Hulu
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Blackhawks lineup

Sam Lafferty — Max Domi — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Tyler Johnson
Colin Blackwell — Jujhar Khaira — MacKenzie Entwistle

Jake McCabe — Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi — Connor Murphy
Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones

Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom

Join us in the comments down below!

