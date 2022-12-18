 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Senators (1:00 p.m.)

Brady and his boys are visiting St. Paul.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are hosting a tired and beaten-down Ottawa Senators team this afternoon and frankly, we’re upset we’re not getting a Gustavsson vs. Talbot showdown. It’s just rude to not think of the narrative.

Wild vs. Senators

When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: NHLN, BSN, BSWI, TSN5, RDS
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Senators lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Derick Brassard — Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Dylan Gambrell — Rourke Chartier — Parker Kelly
Tyler Motte — Mark Kastelic — Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom — Nick Holden

Anton Forsberg
Cam Talbot

