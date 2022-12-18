Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Senators (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting a tired and beaten-down Ottawa Senators team this afternoon and frankly, we’re upset we’re not getting a Gustavsson vs. Talbot showdown. It’s just rude to not think of the narrative.

Wild vs. Senators

When: 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: NHLN, BSN, BSWI, TSN5, RDS

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno

Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Projected Senators lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Derick Brassard — Claude Giroux

Alex DeBrincat — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson

Dylan Gambrell — Rourke Chartier — Parker Kelly

Tyler Motte — Mark Kastelic — Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom — Nick Holden

Anton Forsberg

Cam Talbot

