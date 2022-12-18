Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Senators (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting a tired and beaten-down Ottawa Senators team this afternoon and frankly, we’re upset we’re not getting a Gustavsson vs. Talbot showdown. It’s just rude to not think of the narrative.
Wild vs. Senators
When: 1:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: NHLN, BSN, BSWI, TSN5, RDS
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Foligno
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Projected Senators lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Derick Brassard — Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat — Shane Pinto — Drake Batherson
Dylan Gambrell — Rourke Chartier — Parker Kelly
Tyler Motte — Mark Kastelic — Austin Watson
Thomas Chabot — Nikita Zaitsev
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom — Nick Holden
Anton Forsberg
Cam Talbot
Join us in the comments down below!
Loading comments...