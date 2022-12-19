 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Captain doing it all

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

I don’t think we’re talking about Jared Spurgeon’s season enough. The Minnesota Wild captain has scored three goals ad has 14 points in 31 games, all while playing over 21 minutes a night in all situations. The dude is a powerhouse and we hardly notice him just because we expect that from him.

And of course, he recognizes the entire team effort and his peers before his individual performance as of late.

He’s just so humble and so damn good at hockey!

Spurgeon just always hangs around the conversation as one of the top defensemen in the league. And although we might need to change the margins to blueliners over the age of 30 for him to be considered one of the best — because of dudes like Cale Makar hogging the spotlight now — he will just keep on leading this good team to winning more games than they lose for eternity.

That’s Wild

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...