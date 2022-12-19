Wilderness Walk: Captain doing it all

I don’t think we’re talking about Jared Spurgeon’s season enough. The Minnesota Wild captain has scored three goals ad has 14 points in 31 games, all while playing over 21 minutes a night in all situations. The dude is a powerhouse and we hardly notice him just because we expect that from him.

And of course, he recognizes the entire team effort and his peers before his individual performance as of late.

"Playing the right way"



Spurgy on what has stood out to him over this homestand. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/FW92OKKBAj — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 18, 2022

He’s just so humble and so damn good at hockey!

Spurgeon just always hangs around the conversation as one of the top defensemen in the league. And although we might need to change the margins to blueliners over the age of 30 for him to be considered one of the best — because of dudes like Cale Makar hogging the spotlight now — he will just keep on leading this good team to winning more games than they lose for eternity.

