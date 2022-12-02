Wilderness Walk: Wild players breaking records

The Minnesota Wild played a hell of a game against the Edmonton Oilers last night, but the 5-3 win wasn’t the only thing that got recorded in the record books. Marc-Andre Fleury and Kirill Kaprizov got to break some franchise and NHL records along the way, as well.

With Kaprizov’s two assists that he earned against his No. 97 rival Connor McDavid, he broke the franchise record of most consecutive games with an assist with nine in a row. Not that mind-blowing, but still such an accomplishment.

In between the pipes, Fleury celebrated after his 38th birthday by moving up a spot in the all-time save leaders in the history of the NHL, as he has now made the fourth-most saves in league history, with 24,771.

Congrats to our on moving to 4th all-time in saves #mnwild pic.twitter.com/gVLzTJcmUZ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) December 2, 2022

And with a little poorer defensive play by the Wild, Fleury could potentially earn the 1,030 that it will take to surpass Patrick Roy on that list.

That’s Wild

In case you missed the incredible game against the Oilers last night, we have you covered here with a recap and all the highlights you need. [Hockey Wilderness]

So far, it looks like the Wild’s gamble in acquiring young netminder Filip Gustavsson from the Ottawa Senators, is paying off. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...