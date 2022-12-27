 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Jets (7:00 p.m.)

The team has headed up north.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: OCT 15 Jets at Wild Photo by David Berding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are facing off against the Winnipeg Jets in their first taste of action since the holiday break and are without some key forwards. Nevertheless, some guys have been recalled and we like them.

Wild at Jets

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Canada Life Centre
TV: TSN3, BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Adam Beckman — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Jets lineup

Morgan Barron — Mark Scheifele — Karson Kuhlman
Kyle Connor — Pierre Luc Dubois — Sam Gagner
Michael Eyssimont — Adam Lowry — Jansen Harkins
David Gustafsson — Kevin Stenlund — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrisey — Dylan Demelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Kyle Capobianco

Connor Hellebuyck
David Rittich

Join us in the comments down below for what should be an eventful game!

