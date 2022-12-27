Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Jets (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are facing off against the Winnipeg Jets in their first taste of action since the holiday break and are without some key forwards. Nevertheless, some guys have been recalled and we like them.
Wild at Jets
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Canada Life Centre
TV: TSN3, BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Adam Beckman — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Jets lineup
Morgan Barron — Mark Scheifele — Karson Kuhlman
Kyle Connor — Pierre Luc Dubois — Sam Gagner
Michael Eyssimont — Adam Lowry — Jansen Harkins
David Gustafsson — Kevin Stenlund — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrisey — Dylan Demelo
Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola — Kyle Capobianco
Connor Hellebuyck
David Rittich
