Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Jets (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are facing off against the Winnipeg Jets in their first taste of action since the holiday break and are without some key forwards. Nevertheless, some guys have been recalled and we like them.

Wild at Jets

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Canada Life Centre

TV: TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Sammy Walker — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Adam Beckman — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Jets lineup

Morgan Barron — Mark Scheifele — Karson Kuhlman

Kyle Connor — Pierre Luc Dubois — Sam Gagner

Michael Eyssimont — Adam Lowry — Jansen Harkins

David Gustafsson — Kevin Stenlund — Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrisey — Dylan Demelo

Brenden Dillon — Neal Pionk

Ville Heinola — Kyle Capobianco

Connor Hellebuyck

David Rittich

Join us in the comments down below for what should be an eventful game!