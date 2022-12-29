Wilderness Walk: Foligno out, Middleton back

The Minnesota Wild have been missing one of their key forwards in Marcus Foligno the last two games, and it doesn’t appear that he will be nearing a return “anytime soon.”

Dean Evason, who wasn't feeling well this morning, is officially coaching tonight's #mnwild game in Winnipeg. Bad news on the Marcus Foligno front. He said he doesn't know the exact timeframe, but "it won't be anytime too soon." Hartman/Greenway get Foligno/Shaw PK time tonight. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 27, 2022

This can mean a whole load of things, but we know the last time head coach Dean Evason said a player will be out for an indefinite amount of time, it was Ryan Hartman and he missed over six weeks.

We do know that Foligno was placed on Injured Reserve retroactively for Dec. 21, which means that he could have returned as soon as Dec. 28, since there is only a seven day minimum for players on the IR. If he gets placed on the LTIR, that bumps up to 24 days and we know it will be long-term.

Nevertheless, the Wild will persevere through another bout of injury troubles. There is some good news though, as Jake Middleton will be making his return to the blue line after dealing with an illness. So, it’s not all bad.

