Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Dallas Stars in the penultimate game of 2022 and are truly hoping to cap off the year with a little win streak. Maybe it will be a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick, or Adam Beckman shocking the Stars defense with his versatility. Let’s just see how this goes.

Stars vs. Wild

When: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Sammy Walker

Adam Beckman — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Projected Stars lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Joel Kiviranta — Tyler Seguin — Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mason Marchment

Fredrick Olofsson — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen — Nils Lundkvist

Ryan Suter — Colin Miller

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

