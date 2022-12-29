 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Stars (7:00 p.m.)

A little rivalry to wind down 2022.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: NOV 18 Stars at Wild

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Dallas Stars in the penultimate game of 2022 and are truly hoping to cap off the year with a little win streak. Maybe it will be a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick, or Adam Beckman shocking the Stars defense with his versatility. Let’s just see how this goes.

Stars vs. Wild

When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Sammy Walker
Adam Beckman — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson

Projected Stars lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Joel Kiviranta — Tyler Seguin — Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mason Marchment
Fredrick Olofsson — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening

Miro Heiskanen — Nils Lundkvist
Ryan Suter — Colin Miller
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood

Join us in the comments down below!

