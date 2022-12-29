Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild vs. Stars (7:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the Dallas Stars in the penultimate game of 2022 and are truly hoping to cap off the year with a little win streak. Maybe it will be a Kirill Kaprizov hat trick, or Adam Beckman shocking the Stars defense with his versatility. Let’s just see how this goes.
Stars vs. Wild
When: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Matt Boldy — Frederick Gaudreau — Sammy Walker
Adam Beckman — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Projected Stars lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Joel Kiviranta — Tyler Seguin — Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Mason Marchment
Fredrick Olofsson — Radek Faksa — Luke Glendening
Miro Heiskanen — Nils Lundkvist
Ryan Suter — Colin Miller
Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
