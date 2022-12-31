 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blues (5:00 p.m.)

We hate these guys!

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v St. Louis Blues Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

This is either going to be fantastic game or it will be full of misery. The Minnesota Wild are facing the St. Louis Blues, again.

Wild at Blues

When: 5:00 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: BSMW, BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek(?) — Marcus Foligno(?)
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury is likely starting in this New Year’s matchup.

Projected Blues lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Ryan O’Reilly — Brayden Schenn
Jordan Kyrou — Robert Thomas — Ivan Barbashev
Brandon Saad — Noel Acciari — Logan Brown
Alexei Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Josh Leivo

Niko Mikkola — Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy — Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen — Robert Bortuzzo

Big Baby Jordan Binnington is probably going to be in between the home pipes.

