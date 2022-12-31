Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blues (5:00 p.m.)

This is either going to be fantastic game or it will be full of misery. The Minnesota Wild are facing the St. Louis Blues, again.

Wild at Blues

When: 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: Enterprise Center

TV: BSMW, BSN, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3

Projected Wild lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek(?) — Marcus Foligno(?)

Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill — Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury is likely starting in this New Year’s matchup.

Projected Blues lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Ryan O’Reilly — Brayden Schenn

Jordan Kyrou — Robert Thomas — Ivan Barbashev

Brandon Saad — Noel Acciari — Logan Brown

Alexei Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Josh Leivo

Niko Mikkola — Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy — Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen — Robert Bortuzzo

Big Baby Jordan Binnington is probably going to be in between the home pipes.

