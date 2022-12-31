Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Blues (5:00 p.m.)

This is either going to be fantastic game or it will be full of misery. The Minnesota Wild are facing the St. Louis Blues, again.
Wild at Blues
When: 5:00 p.m. CT
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: BSMW, BSN, BSWI
Radio: KFAN 100.3
Projected Wild lineup
Kirill Kaprizov — Sam Steel — Mats Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway — Joel Eriksson Ek(?) — Marcus Foligno(?)
Ryan Hartman — Frederick Gaudreau — Matt Boldy
Mason Shaw — Connor Dewar — Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin — Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill — Calen Addison
Marc-Andre Fleury is likely starting in this New Year’s matchup.
Projected Blues lineup
Pavel Buchnevich — Ryan O’Reilly — Brayden Schenn
Jordan Kyrou — Robert Thomas — Ivan Barbashev
Brandon Saad — Noel Acciari — Logan Brown
Alexei Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Josh Leivo
Niko Mikkola — Colton Parayko
Nick Leddy — Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen — Robert Bortuzzo
Big Baby Jordan Binnington is probably going to be in between the home pipes.
