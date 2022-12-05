Wilderness Walk: Whew!

How much worse would we all be feeling if the Dallas Stars ended up walking away with the win on Sunday afternoon? Now, we can just breathe easy and have that game as a memory of stressful times, while we can still accept that the Minnesota Wild earned two points.

If the Stars ended up coming back from a 5-1 deficit and won? Well, we would be hooting and hollering until some transaction happened or another game was won. It would be extremely demoralizing, and we would be wondering if this team could even sniff the playoffs.

Now, we know the Wild are lucky to walk away with four points from the weekend but we’re still celebrating it!

That’s Wild

In case you missed the wild (hehe) final period to Sunday’s game against the Stars, we have you covered here with our recap. [Hockey Wilderness]

Off the trail...